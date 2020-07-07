Regional News

Voter registration: Former civil servant, 14 others shows CID families to prove their citizenship

70-year-old military veteran and fourteen others who were intercepted at the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta region and accused of being Togolese by the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives on Sunday, July 5, 2020, took the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Officers to their various homes where they are residents in Ziope and Hornugo to prove their Ghanaian citizenship on July 6, 2020.

The security officers led by one Detective Officer Nattey, in a company of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Charles Agbeve paid a visit to two of the accused persons family house in Ziope, where their family members answered questions by the CID.



The team then moved to Hornugo, a village near Ziope to carry out similar activity in the house of six of the accused persons including the retired Military officer, Christian Agbeviade where his relatives, children and grandchildren paraded to answer questions by the security men.



The interrogation which lasted for barely 2 hours, had the accused persons answered questions such as, place of birth, name of parents, surname, clan where they belong to in the community and their ages.



Veteran Agbeviade told Class News after his engagement with the CID that, he felt intimidated but nothing will stop him from going back to register.

"... how can you find me in a car and say you're arresting me for breaking registration law, well I'm a Ghanaian, I've to fulfil my constitutional duty, the mandate given to me by the constitution. Give me free hand to do my registration and vote to who I want to vote for, you understand what I'm saying? They are molesting me, treating me very badly, look at my age, I have to leave home yesterday, my people don't know where I am, look at how they feel about me, we are all family members here, look at all of them, how can I be a foreigner and you will see people surrounding me? I haven't done anything wrong than to go and write my name for a good course, you see what I mean? So if they say they've checked me I have the feeling to go and do the registration with the accordance with the law without any harassment under no threat," he told Class News.



The MP, Charles Agbeve in an interview with Class News after the interrogation said, he was glad the preliminary investigation was conducted peacefully. He said the allegations against Voltarians as Togolease must end.



"These allegations and unfortunate tagging of Ewes as Togolease must end, if they had allowed them to get to the polling station and initiated the process and pick challenge form, I'll have to be more comfortable with it but just to meet them on the road on a vehicle going to register and then harassing them, intimidating them it's quite unfortunate. And I'm happy at least we've come to see where they leave, where they stay and I'm very very satisfied with the process," he said.



Meanwhile, the CID noted that report of the investigation will be communicated officially.

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

