Voter registration: Most applicants registered through guarantor system – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said majority of applicants seeking the voter identification cards have the cards through a guarantor system.

“On Friday, I visited some registration centres in the Greater Accra Region, where I noticed that hundreds of young people were waiting in queues to be registered. It was clear that a significant number were registered through the guarantor system.



“If, in the future, we must use the Ghana Card as the sole identifier for registration, then the National Identification Authority must up its game not to disenfranchise millions of our citizens,” Mr. Mahama advised in tweet on Saturday 16, 2023.



However, former President NDC’s 2024 candidate John Mahama has once again appealed to the EC to reconsider the decision to restrict ongoing limited Voter Registration exercise to district offices.



According to him, the exercise has been characterized with challenges making it extremely difficult for potential voters, mostly the youth to partake.

He reiterated the call during a tour on Friday September 15, 2023 in the Greater Accra Headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) which serves as a center for five constituencies.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer stated the EC had no excuse to continue to subject the registrants to such poor treatment.



He further asked the EC to seek for more funds if financial constraints are to blame for the decision.