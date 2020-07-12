Regional News

Voter registration: Police vow to crack down on lawlessness at Asutifi South

Security operatives in the Asutifi South Constituency have vowed to crack down on acts lawlessness in the Constituency.

The District Police Commander for Goaso, DSP Danso Abeam, reveals that his outfit will not tolerate any acts that will affect the success of the on-going voter registration exercise.



DSP Danso Abeam reveals that the decision to deal with trouble makers follows excesses that were recorded in the first phase of the voter registration exercise at Acherensua which allegedly saw someone spraying pepper spray into the eyes of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda.



According to DSP Danso Abeam, they have since beefed up security in the constituency and warned that any acts of hooliganism will be tolerated.



The District Police Commander made the revelation at a meeting with traditional authorities, political parties, religious bodies and other stakeholders at Nkasem.

He warned that any individual or group of individuals who will try to thwart the voter registration process will be met with equal and legitimate force.



He added that such individuals when arrested will be put before the law court for the appropriate sanctions to be applied against them.



“Following some unfortunate incidents we recorded during the first phase of the voter registration exercise, we have beefed up the security in the constituency to ensure that the on-going registration is held without any disruption from party thugs. This time around, we are not joking, any individual who engages in any act aimed derailing the registration process will be dealt with according to law by the security”.





Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.