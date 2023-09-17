Voter registration: Tension in Shai Osudoku as NDC demands release of youth organizer

Courage Tetteh was arrested on Saturday September 16, 2023 by the Police

There is a political tension at Shai Osudoku constituency in Greater Accra Region following the arrest of Constituency Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Courage Tetteh, for allegedly registering minors.

Courage Tetteh was arrested on Saturday September 16, 2023 by Police after a report by the ruling New Patriotic Party agents and has since been put behind bars.



The NDC in the Constituency has described the arrest as persecution since the youth organizer has no knowledge of such offence.



The Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo told Starr News the youth organizer has been going round communities announcing to qualified applicants to endeavor to take part in the registration exercise albeit the challenges in moving to Electoral Commission district office.



She said the allegations that he registered two minors is frivolous since the youth organizer is neither an agent nor a guarantor.

The MP said there are laid down procedures to challenge applicants perceived as minors therefore arresting the youth the organizer is unacceptable.



She called on the Police to release the youth organizer to deescalate the tension being created.



However, Alexander Lukes Odoi, the NPP Deputy Secretary for the Shai Osudoku constituency alleged the youth organizer was fronting the registration of minors for his assembly member election contest.



He added not only is the NDC registering minors, it is also registering “foreigners”.