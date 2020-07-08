General News

Voter registration: There's nothing mysterious about our operations - Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed that its operations to compile a new voter register is not one that is shrouded in mystery as suggested by some ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing on Wednesday July 8, 2020, EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa said her outfit’s only resolve is to provide a transparent and fair means to allow all citizens to exercise their voting franchise.



“We’re keen to ensure that citizens are provided with the truth and facts as they unfold. As a Commission, we’re determined to open up our processes and promote transparency around our work. It is our resolve to assure the citizens that there’s nothing mysterious about our operations,” Mrs Mensa said



She added: “We believe that this platform of weekly briefings on our operations will accord us an opportunity to provide timely information on a regular basis to the citizenry We are confident that by doing so, we will demystify the operations of the Commission and remove cloaks of secrecy that had hitherto shrouded our work.”



Mrs Jean Mensa however said notwithstanding the sensitive nature of the EC’s mandate, its operations leading to Ghana’s elections are basic mundane issues such as the registration of voters etc.



“We are of the view, providing timely updates to the citizens will help build trust and confidence in the Electoral Commission and this we hope will help erase the tensions and suspicions that characterize our work and electoral process generally,” she said.

















The Electoral Commission says it will from every Wednesday and Friday provide weekly updates to the nation on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The compilation of a new voters register by the EC commenced on June 30, 2020, through to July 5, 2020, in the first phase of the exercise across the country.



The exercise, which is expected to last for 38 days, is projected to capture the biometric data of about 17 million Ghanaians eligible to vote ahead of the 2020 December 7 general elections.



So far, the EC says it has already recorded 2,215,816 registered applicants across some parts of the country in the last six days of the exercise.



These figures, the EC says are provisional and are subject to change.

