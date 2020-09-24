Voter roll exhibition: 2-day extension not enough – Mahama to EC

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the Electoral Commission’s (EC) extension of the voter exhibition exercise by two days is inadequate to address the magnitude of challenges discovered vis-à-vis the provisional roll.

The NDC is, therefore, calling on the election management body to extend the period beyond the two days.



Speaking on the integrity of the voter register at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, 24 September 2020, the flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama, said: “It is obvious that the EC, despite the desperate public relations attempts, recognises its failures and the potential challenges to the electoral process emanating from its actions”.



“We knew that the decision to extend the exhibition period to Sunday, 27 September 2020, vindicates the position of the NDC.



“We, however, think that the two-day extension is inadequate to address the magnitude of issues that we have discovered that needs to be resolved”, the former President said.



Mr Mahama further said his party recommends that the EC, once again, begin a regular comprehensive and transparent dialogue with the political parties, through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.



The EC, on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, announced it has extended the voter roll exhibition exercise deadline from Friday, 25th September to Sunday, 27th September 2020.

This, according to the election management body, is part of efforts to serve the interest of its stakeholders and promote greater participation and inclusion.







The Commission said it is of the view that the extension will allow even more stakeholders to check and verify their voter registration details.



“This is instrumental for the achievement of a clean and credible voter register,” the EC said in a statement.



The exhibition exercise has been fraught with some anomalies such as duplication of names, missing names and similar serial numbers for different voters.