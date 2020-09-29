Voter’s Exhibition ends in New Juaben with low patronage

The voter exhibition came to an end last Sunday, September 27

The Voter Register Exhibition exercise in New Juaben South recorded a low turn out on Sunday, the last day of the 10 days nationwide exercise.

On Sunday when GNA visited some centres in the constituency it observed that the centres were virtually empty with people trickling in to check their names.



At the Apostolic Church of Ghana polling station 1, only eight people had come to check their names as at 4 pm, making it a total of 234 out of 561 names on the register.



The Exhibition Officer at the centre, Mr Samuel Owusu told the GNA that three duplicate names, one multiple registration and one missing name in register had been recorded as at the last day of the exercise.



At Apostolic Church of Ghana polling station 2, 184 out of 622 people had checked their details including six, who came to check on the last day.



At Adontua North polling station 1, 275 out of 505 had checked their details including 10 on the last day.

At the Adontua North polling station 2, 231 out of 404 had checked their names with only one person on the last day.



At the Ohemaa park polling station, 350 out of 622 had checked their details including three people on the last day of the exercise.



Mr Rudolf Avornyo, the Exhibition Officer at Adontua North polling station 2, told the GNA that, the turnout was very low, but expressed the hope that most people had checked on their phones.



