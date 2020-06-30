General News

Voters Register: Asuogyaman NPP Youth warns Togolese, Voltarians

The youth wing of Asuogyaman Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vowed to resist the attempt by the opposition NDC party to smuggle Togolese and some residents of Volta region to the Constituency to register in voters’ registration exercise which begins today Tuesday.

Addressing the media Monday, the Constituency Youth Organizer Solomon Ansah said, the youth wing has picked intel that the NDC is planning to bring in Togolese and some applicants who are residents of North Tongu, Juapong, Battor and South Dayi -all neighboring Constituencies in the Volta Region to register in Asuogyaman.



They again alleged that the NDC is planning to bus people from the Krobo enclave such as Lower Manya, Yilo Kroboa and Upper Manya to Asuogyaman to register.



“We the NPP in Asuogyaman we are warning the MP Thomas Ampem Nyarko and his NDC to desist from such an attempt because we are the only persons with the right to choose our MP. We will not allow aliens to register to vote here”.



They continued that “If anyone deceives you and bus you to Asuogyaman to register,please advise yourself to save your life because we the people of Asuogyaman -the youth cannot guarantee your safety. We are appealing to the security services to stop the NDC from this diabolic attempt else nobody should blame us”



The party also directed their warning spree to Pastors and Landlords that “We are also issuing strong warnings to landlords and Pastors conniving with NDC to accommodate these people. We are issuing this word of caution to Landlords and Pastor to return monies taken from NDC because when we go round to see any non- resident of Asuogyaman in your house or church we can’t guarantee your safety, you the pastor and your Church building. Landlords too same. Parents too are warned not to let their children under 8 years to be deceived to register”.

The decision by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to compile a new voters’ register has been characterized by resistance by a group call Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), made up of six opposition political parties, including largest opposition party in Ghana – the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The group staged demonstrations in some parts of the country early this year.It had planned to escalate their actions against the EC but for the spread of coronavirus in the country.



The EC has nonetheless maintained its position to compile a new voters register



The commission initially slated the exercise on April 18, 2020, but postponed to June 30, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The NDC sued the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court to stop it from the compilation exercise and also accept old Voters ID as qualification requirement should it go ahead with the exercise. But these reliefs were struck out by the Apex court last week.

The deployment of military officers at Ketu South has stirred controversy as residents in the Municipality of the Volta region say they are living in fear and panic following the deployment of some heavily armed security personnel into the area.



The opposition NDC has alleged that government deployed the soldiers as part of an ethnic agenda ostensibly to prevent qualified Ghanaians from registering.



However, the Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul said the officers have been deployed to different areas in order to avoid the importation of COVID-19 to Ghana.





