General News

Voters Register: Mop-up to take place at district offices not centres

Voter registration exercise underway

The Electoral Commission has revealed that the mop-up exercise scheduled for the 8th and 9th August will take place at its District Offices and not registration centres as expected by the public.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Thursday, the Director of Public Affairs for the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor, said the EC has taken the decision to conduct the mop up exercise at the district offices.



Madam Annor has also urged eligible voters who are yet to register to go out and register since today, Thursday, August 6th is the last day for the voters registration exercise.



“I’d like to appeal to all qualified persons who haven’t registered yet to go to their various registration centers and register because today happens to be the last day, even though there’s a mop-up exercise on 8th & 9th.



“Initially, we decided to do a blanket mop-up but knowing the situation on the ground and the fact the numbers are diminishing, we decided to do it at the district offices,” She told sit-in host Lantam Papanko.

At least 15.1 million Ghanaian voters have been registered as of Saturday, August 1, 2020.



The figure means that the EC has already crossed its projected 15 million mark.



This will account for the significant portion of the projected 17 million figure of Ghanaians currently over the age of 18.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.