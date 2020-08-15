Politics

Voters Register: NDC’s audit demand ‘strange’ – Ephson

Ben Ephson, Pollster

Pollster Ben Ephson has said the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)'s call for an independent audit of the new voters’ register is strange.

According to him, there is the need for the NDC to share its figure with the public and the Electoral Commission for some comparisons.



His comment comes on the back of the NDC requesting an independent audit into the newly compiled voters’ register. The demand followed claims by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa that the newly compiled register still has foreigners and minors.



Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the move by the EC to delete such names are politically motivated.



“The only thing the compilation of the new register has achieved for the NPP is that it has brought untold shame to the party and demolished the propaganda of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia which was echoed by the EC that our voters’ register was bloated.”

But speaking to Starr FM, Pollster Ben Ephson urged the NDC to make public their figures rather than calling for an independent audit.



“Asking for an audit I don’t get it if you say u have numbers that would show the figure by the EC is wrong to put your figure out and let’s compare with the EC,” Mr Epshon said.



He added, “if you are going to ask an external auditor to audit, they should have a benchmark to compare with EC’s figures so they [NDC] should put their figures out.”

