Voters Registration exercise: Tetteh Chaie's encounter with alleged 'macho men’

Theophilus Chai Tetteh, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Former MP for Ablekuma Central in a narration on Neat FM said some 'machomen' reportedly stormed Abossey Okai Methodist registration centre and prevented the Northerners in the queue from registering.

"I told the police at the centre that it was unlawful for the machomen to stop people from registering but they were helpless; those boys were armed. I, therefore, decided to confront them and educate them on the EC laws but they didn't accept...one of them even had pepper spray" he said in a discussion on Me Man Nti with host Maame Biamah Kwafo.



The compilation of a new voters register by the EC commenced on June 30, 2020, through to July 5, 2020, in the first phase of the exercise across the country.

The exercise, which is expected to last for 38 days, is projected to capture the biometric data of about 17 million Ghanaians eligible to vote ahead of the 2020 December 7 general elections.





