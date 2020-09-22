Voters exhibition: EC to make over GH¢5 million from mobile verification process

Electoral Commission of Ghana

A total of GH¢5,088,991.8 is likely be generated should all applicants captured in the just compiled voters register opt for the mobile verification process.

The process, as announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) will afford voters who cannot make it to various registration centres to partake in the ongoing exhibition of the voters register to do so via the short code, 1422 with their mobile phones.



According to the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, all eligible applicants who will make use of this process would be charged GHS30 pesewas.



Also, the commission said voters who are fraught with challenges while accessing the short code would have to immediately go to their assigned polling stations for their details to be verified.

Meanwhile, calculations by GhanaWeb show that the biometric data of 16,963,306 captured by the EC as multiplied by the GHS30 pesewas fee for the mobile verification process gives a total of GH¢5,088,991.8 million accrued.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has come under some criticism for declaring the filing fee for Presidential Candidates at GH¢100,000 and GH¢10,000 for that of Parliamentary Candidates which qualifies them to partake in the upcoming 2020 elections.



The Commission said the amount is to be paid through a banker’s draft while candidates or representatives of political parties are to present their nominations forms from October 5-9, 2020.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.