Voters register: We're fully prepared irrespective of our earlier position - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has indicated that his party is fully prepared for the ongoing compilation of a new voters register.

According to him, irrespective of their earlier stance against the new voters register, the deployed agents to monitor the voter registration exercise have been adequately trained and fully prepared for the assignment.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe maintained that their agents have been equipped to ensure that their members successfully go through the registration exercise for their voters ID Cards for the 2020 general election.



"What we have to do is to send our agents to the registration centres and ensure that our members register their names for their voters' ID cards. We are done with preparation for the registration and we have put measures in place and trained our agents and assigned them to monitor the registration . . . we are fully prepared for the registration irrespective of our earlier position on the compilation of the new voters register,” he indicated.



He said the NDC has to fight hard in this circumstance to remove a bad government from power through the registration exercise.

To him, the Supreme Court ruling and the military deployment to Volta Region are indications of the end of the Akufo-Addo government, encouraging NDC members not to be dismayed by the happenings.



He insisted that it should rather empower members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay glued to their objective of removing the Akufo-Addo administration from power.









