Voters registration: EC releases breakdown of over 3 million registrants after day nine of exercise

The Electoral Commission has register over three million eligible Ghanaians so far

The Electoral Commission as part of its mandate to update Ghanaians on the ongoing voters registration exercise has released comprehensive figures it gathered in all 16 regions on the ninth day of the exercise.

During the commission’s second ‘Let the Citizens Know’ media encounter, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at the Commission, Samuel Tettey, announced that over three million eligible Ghanaians have been duly registered in nine days.



Adding that over two million of the applicants presented Ghana Card as proof of their identification while about one million applicants got their voters ID through the guarantor system; representing 66.3% and 32.2%, respectively.



Only about 60,000 (1.5%) of the registrants presented their passport.



In an info graphics released by the commission, 399,107 eligible Ghanaians were registered on the ninth day of the exercise moving the already existing figures to 3,442,954.



Per the details, 2,264,207 persons were registered in the first phase of the process while 1,178,147 persons have been registered in the second phase, so far; giving a tally of 3,442,954.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is still in the second phase of the exercise and in the eleventh day.



Regional breakdown after 9th day as follows;



Western Region – 26,906



Western North – 10,693



Central Region - 36,642

Greater Accra Region – 87,819



Volta Region – 22,814



Oti Region - 8,207



Eastern Region – 35,772



Ashanti Region – 69,744

Bono Region – 14,747



Ahafo Region – 7,286



Bono East – 14,484



Savannah Region - 7,189



Northern Region - 25,545

North East – 7,743



Upper East – 13,960



Upper West - 9,556



