General News Sat, 11 Jul 2020

Voters registration: EC releases breakdown of over 3 million registrants after day nine of exercise

Voters Registration The Electoral Commission has register over three million eligible Ghanaians so far

The Electoral Commission as part of its mandate to update Ghanaians on the ongoing voters registration exercise has released comprehensive figures it gathered in all 16 regions on the ninth day of the exercise.

During the commission’s second ‘Let the Citizens Know’ media encounter, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at the Commission, Samuel Tettey, announced that over three million eligible Ghanaians have been duly registered in nine days.

Adding that over two million of the applicants presented Ghana Card as proof of their identification while about one million applicants got their voters ID through the guarantor system; representing 66.3% and 32.2%, respectively.

Only about 60,000 (1.5%) of the registrants presented their passport.

In an info graphics released by the commission, 399,107 eligible Ghanaians were registered on the ninth day of the exercise moving the already existing figures to 3,442,954.

Per the details, 2,264,207 persons were registered in the first phase of the process while 1,178,147 persons have been registered in the second phase, so far; giving a tally of 3,442,954.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission is still in the second phase of the exercise and in the eleventh day.

Regional breakdown after 9th day as follows;

Western Region – 26,906

Western North – 10,693

Central Region - 36,642

Greater Accra Region – 87,819

Volta Region – 22,814

Oti Region - 8,207

Eastern Region – 35,772

Ashanti Region – 69,744

Bono Region – 14,747

Ahafo Region – 7,286

Bono East – 14,484

Savannah Region - 7,189

Northern Region - 25,545

North East – 7,743

Upper East – 13,960

Upper West - 9,556

