Voters registration: Expedite probe into cause of violence – Peace Council

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante

The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on the police to quicken the investigations being conducted into the circumstances that led to the violence associated with the just-ended voters registration exercise.

The Council in a statement to the Inspector General of Police said there was the need to speed up the investigations in order to forestall the problem from recurring.



There were isolated cases of violence during the registration exercise.



The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), traded accusations among themselves regarding who caused the violence.

But the NPC believes that the investigations will unravel the cause of the violence.



“The NPC encourages the Ghana Police Service and, particularly, the Inspector General of Police to expedite action regarding ongoing investigations into all the criminal matters which came up during the registration exercise,” the Council said in a statement.

