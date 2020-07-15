Politics

Voters registration: NDC is crying wolf, no Voltarian has been intimidated - Sammi Awuku

NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku says it’s untrue that NDC members of eligible voting age in the party’s strongholds are being intimidated by NPP faithful and security personnel.

Sammi Awuku speaking on Wontumi TV, emphasized that “no obstacles whatsoever have been placed in the way of eligible voters in the Volta Region”.



He also provided figures from two of the populous constituencies of the Volta Region considered as NDC stronghold to buttress his point.



He explained that Ketu South and Ho Central which together have a voter population of over 250,000 have recorded 35,000 and 32,000 registrants respectively within the first 14 days of the voter registration exercise.

"The NDC is just crying wolf because there is no evidence to support their claims of impediments being placed in their way as they go through the registration exercise . . . there is nothing like any of the registration equipment deliberately being tampered with to delay the process or security personnel intimidating Voltarians,” he said.



Mr. Awuku, however, appealed to the security agencies to be firm and fair in the discharge of their duties.

