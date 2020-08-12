General News

Voters registration: Oti Region records highest use of ‘Ghana Card’ as identification - EC

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

One of the newly created regions, the Oti Region has recorded the highest number of persons who used the ‘Ghana Card’ as identification in the just ended voters registration exercise.

This follows a total of 353,492 registered persons in the region with it recording a 79.1 percent registered population who used the ‘Ghana Card’ as proof of citizenship.



Speaking at the ninth edition of the ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa said; “The region with the highest number of persons who used the Ghana Card is the Oti Region where 79.1 percent of the registered population presented the Ghana Card.”



She added; “They are followed by the Eastern Region where 78.5 percent of applicants presented the Ghana Card. The Western North Region came third with 76.9 percent of the registered population presenting Ghana Cards.”



The Commission said it has in total registered 16,963,306 persons in 38 days at the end of the main registration exercise and the just ended mop-up exercise.

“Out of the over 16 million persons who registered at the end of the exercise, 60.09 percent of citizens used the Ghana Card. Also, 37.99 percent registered through the guarantor system and 1.92 percent registered with their passports,” Jean Mensa explained.



The compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on June 30, 2020, and ended on August 6, 2020, across all districts in the country.



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest provisional figures show the electoral body has surpassed its projections.

