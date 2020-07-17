General News

Voters registration: Over 7 million Ghanaians registered - EC

The Electoral Commission has revealed that more than seven million Ghanaians have registered for the voters ID card as at Wednesday, July 14, 2020.

This means that the first four phases of the registration exercise have so far seen a total of 7, 279, 237 people receiving their voters ID.



According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, four regions constitutes 60% of the registrants who have successfully gone through the process.



These regions, he noted, are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Central regions.



Dr. Bossman noted that the Commission is expecting an additional one million to be registered by Sunday, July 18, 2020 which will bring the number to 8.2 million.



Also, the EC announced a break in the exercise on Saturday, July 17, 2020, which according to the Commission is for administrative purposes.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has reiterated that the results announced are provisional, adding that the actual results will be communicated once the registration ends in August.



Below is the regional breakdown of registered applicants



Ahafo – 144, 961



Ashanti – 1, 319, 498



Bono – 293, 284

Bono East – 262, 503



Central – 676, 484



Eastern – 694, 541



Greater Accra – 1, 524, 600



Northern – 434, 601

North East – 123, 715



Oti – 148, 111



Savannah – 126, 980



Upper West – 194, 894



Volta – 447, 254

Western – 440, 858



Western North – 196,819













