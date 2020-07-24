General News

Voters registration extended for specialized groups at EC's district offices

File photo: Voters registration process

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended its registration exercise to cover specialized groups of citizens in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

“Beginning Saturday 25th July, 2020, all applicants who are 50 years and above can visit any of the EC’s District Offices across the country to register for their Voters ID card,” the commission announced in a press statement on Friday.



The list also includes Health workers and security personnel among others.

The Election Management Body(EMB) urged all persons in the above-listed groups to take advantage of the opportunity to get registered.

