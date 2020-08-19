General News

Voters registration violence: Nobody is shielding anybody, we’ll deal with offences – Police assures

Director-General, Legal and Prosecution, Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye

The Director-General, Legal and Prosecution, Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye, has revealed that his outfit will soon deal with persons who were involved in any form of violence in the just ended voters registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide legal education on election-related offences for officers in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, he noted that the ongoing investigations will assist them to prosecute such persons adding that nobody will escape the law.



“The Electoral Taskforce chaired by the Inspector General of Police are now doing the assessment; they have a sub-committee to do that and they are yet to present their report to the IGP and when they are presented we will make it known to the public… nobody is shielding anybody,” said COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th address on the country’s fight against the Coronavirus mentioned that he was positive the Ghana Police Service was going to bring to book persons who were involved in incidences of violence during the registration exercise.



He, however, acknowledged the efforts of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, her two Deputies, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman and Mr. Samuel Tettey, and the entire Commission "for the efficient, safe, transparent nature of the registration exercise."

Some constituencies that recorded acts of violence included the Awutu Senya East constituency that saw the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hawa Koomson firing gunshots, the Dormaa West Constituency, Banda Constituency, and Ketu South Constituency.









