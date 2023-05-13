Voting ends in Prestea Huni Valley Constituency

Voting has ended at the Multipurpose Sports Complex

Correspondence from Western Region

Voting has ended at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Prestea where the NDC Presidential and primaries were held today.



Electoral officials have used caution tape to barricade themselves to enable Sorting and counting.



The voting which began at 9 am and ended at 4 pm has been done smoothly without any hitch in the constituency.

The Member of Parliament Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe went unopposed in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, so the voting was done for only the Presidential primaries.



2444 delegates made up of 2412 branch executives and thirty-two constituency executives including two ex-officio members, the former MP and incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe were all present to cast their votes.