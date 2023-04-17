Voting for NDC as students; an affront to your academic vocation - TESCON Patron

TESCON patron, John Kwame Duodo

A member of the National association of TESCON patrons, Mr. John Kwame Duodo, has called it a slur and kick in the teeth on the academic vocation of students who intend to cast their votes in favour on the National Democratic Congress come 2024.

Sir John, as he is affectionately known is of the view that the current educational system under the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has done a yeoman's service in raising the human capital for both domestic and international job market.



"The conversion of Polytechnics to Technical Universities and retooling them has not only affected courses but has also affected the number of students in-take, with students coming out with practical employable methods combined with theory. according to experts, The Restoration of monthly allowance to students of all colleges of education, and the free SHS policy that has afforded a great deal of students to gain admission into the traditional and private universities or Institutions are few to be mentioned



"In this regard, the human capital of our dear nation is expected to increase which in return requires good government with considerable good economic policies to cushion both private and public sectors of our economy. We also need a government that has the capacity to setting up industries to cater for the likely contingencies, and the current NPP government is the ultimate choice for the good people of Ghana," he stressed.

The 1st vice chairperson of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti region, has therefore called on all student bodies across the various public and private tertiary institutions in the country to rally behind the NPP in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



"Students of the Tertiary students confedracy(TESCON) of the NPP and Tertiary Educational Institute Network (TEIN) of the NDC alike must help the NPP break the eight because a vote for the National Democratic Congress( NDC) is a typical affront to once academic career", he stated.



Mr. John Kwame Duodu made this appeal at the Freshers' Orientation and Capacity building program for the Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery Training college(KNMTC) over the weekend on the Theme; Empowering the Intellectual youth wing with knowledge of political strategy for breaking the 8.