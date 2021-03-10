Vulcanizer remanded for stealing two saloon cars

The accused did not plead guilty to the charges

Samuel Idan, a 32-year-old Vulcanizer has been remanded into Police custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for allegedly stealing two saloon cars.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and the court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Arthur Smith adjourned the trial to Wednesday, March 17.



Prosecuting, Sergeant Yakubu Iddrisu said, the accused a resident of Apewosika, a suburb of Cape Coast, has refused to return the two saloon cars he rented from one Ibrahim Osman, the complainant, a resident of Adisadel.



He said the cars being a Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra with registration numbers CR 1706-20 and GR 8921-16 respectively per an agreement, were rented by the accused who was supposed to return them a week after.

Mr Iddrisu said the accused went into hiding after investigations revealed he had sold the cars to people in Accra.



The prosecution said during police investigations, the Hyundai Elantra was retrieved from one Alhaji who is currently on the run.



He said when the accused was arrested he refused to disclose information on the second car.