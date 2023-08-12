W/R: Chief gives government two-week ultimatum to fix deplorable road or risk community anger

Nana Asare Baffour, Sehwi Bokabo chief (second person from right) addressing the media

The Chief of Sehwi Bokabo in the Western Region, Nana Asare Baffour, has given an ultimatum to government to repair the deteriorating Bokabo road within the next two weeks.

According to the chief, the ultimatum is a response to what he perceives as the government's neglect in addressing the road's deplorable condition.



Nana Asare Baffour asserted that the road in question has been left in a state of disrepair, reportedly due to the contractor's assertion that the government has failed to release funds for the project.



According to him, the contractor claimed to have financed the road construction up to its current stage using personal funds, but the lack of government support has forced him to abandon the project.



Speaking in a news report on Adom TV’s Midday News on August 11, 2023, he explained that despite having pursued the matter through official channels, including discussions with the District Chief Executive (DCE), Member of Parliament (MP), and other government representatives in the area, the community's appeals have fallen on deaf ears.



And as a result, he has announced a two-week ultimatum to the government to initiate the necessary repairs, or else face the community's displeasure.



"When you take a look at the road that we are standing on...the contractor has left.

"He said the government hasn't given him any money, so he was using his pocket money for the road up to this particular level, and as a result, he cannot continue anymore.



"We have gone to the DCE, MP, and all the government's appointees in the area, but to no avail. So, if the government doesn’t take immediate action and fix Bokabo Road within two weeks, the government will hear from us."



Echoing the chief's sentiment, Righteous Manu, the Assemblyman of the Bokabo electoral area, stressed the urgency of the situation.



He appealed to the authorities, saying, "I want to send this message through the Western regional minister to the Minister of Roads and Highways and finally to President Akufo-Addo and his government to come and fix the road for us."



AM/SARA



