WAEC Distinction Awards to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023

West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

Source: Winifred Ampiaw, Contributor

The West African Examinations Council, Ghana will on Thursday, 22 nd June, 2023 reward candidates who excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2022 at its flagship programme, The Distinction Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony is an eagerly awaited event that recognises and celebrates the exceptional academic achievements of outstanding students who have exhibited a thirst for knowledge and an unwavering dedication to their educational pursuits.



The Distinction Awards ceremony serves as a platform to acknowledge the exceptional academic performance of candidates who have achieved remarkable results in the WASSCE examinations.



The awards ceremony which is held annually to reward top performers is an initiative of the WAEC Endowment Fund. The WAEC Endowment Fund provides funds for awards for excellent performance by school candidates in the Council’s Senior High School Certificate Examination.



Other well-meaning organisations are providing sponsorship to the awardees.



The awards will be presented to the candidates in the presence of their families, educators, students and other guests.

Eligibility criteria



A candidate should obtain a minimum of eight (8) Grade A1’s at one sitting



The candidate should not have engaged in any examination malpractice



Raw scores of eligible candidates are standardised that is, converted to T-Scores



The T-Scores are used to rank the candidates

Award categories



The following awards will be presented to candidates:



Overall Best Candidate Awards - 1st prize, 2nd prize and 3rd prize



Overall Best Candidates in the General Science Programme, General Arts Programme, Business Programme, Home Economics Programme, Technical Programme and Visual Art Programme.



The ceremony will also serve as an inspiration for other students to strive for excellence and reinforces the importance of academic success as a cornerstone for future achievements. The Minister for Education will be the Guest Speaker at the ceremony which will take place at the Sakyi Asare-Menako Hall (WAEC Hall), Switchback Road, Cantonment, Accra on Thursday, June 22, 2023.