WAEC begins investigation of over 2,000 BECE students for exam malpractice

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has begun an investigation into examination malpractices involving over 2,000 candidates in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to a 3news.com report, due to the investigation, the council has decided to withhold the subject results for 22,270 candidates.



To maintain the integrity of the examination process, WAEC has already cancelled the Subject Results of 312 school candidates and 3 private candidates.



The cancellations were attributed to the candidates bringing unauthorised materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination hall, or engaging in collusion with other candidates.



The heightened scrutiny has prompted some parents to accompany their wards to the offices of the Examination Council, anxiously awaiting the outcome of the investigation



