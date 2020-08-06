General News

WAEC launches investigation into alleged exam malpractices in WASSCE

File Photo: Teachers of some SHS have been implicated in acts of misconduct

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) is investigating allegations of examination malpractices in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Teachers of some Senior High Schools (SHS) have been implicated in acts of misconduct in the ongoing examination.

However, WAEC’s Branch Controller in the Ashanti region, Divine Worlanyo Agbenyo, said all those found culpable will be punished.



Tweneboah Kodua students threaten to boycott WASSCE over ‘strict invigilation’ He warned that schools involved in illegal activities before, during or after the examination risk getting all their papers cancelled.



“When we are writing the exams and we have irregular activities before or after the exams, all these are punishable,” Mr. Agbenyo told Accra-based Citi FM.



“Some of these are such that you can have the entire results for that paper cancelled. The onus rests on students and parents to ensure that children study hard to merit whatever certificate that they will be getting.”



The 2020 WASSCE began on Monday, August 3, 2020, with thousands of SHS students sitting for the examination across the country.

However, some students of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region threatened to boycott the WASSCE.



The students said the headmaster of the school was “too strict” when they sat for their first paper.



They, therefore, threatened to boycott the second paper should the examination hall not be made friendlier.



Viral videos also showed some students vandalizing school properties and agitating after questions that were allegedly leaked to them did not appear in the examinations.

