4
Menu
News

WAEC releases 2022 BECE results

WAEC Exams Students writing examination

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private in 2022.

A press statement dated January 25, 2023, said that candidates can access their results at the council’s website www.waecgh.org.

The statement added that the subject results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates have been cancelled for the offence of either sending foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with candidates.

In addition, the examination body has also cancelled the entire results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of examination malpractice.

“Cancellation of the subjects results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

“…cancellation of the entire results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of sending mobile phones into examination halls,” part of the statement read.

Read the full statement below;



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue