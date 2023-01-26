WAEC releases 2022 BECE results

Students writing examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private in 2022.

A press statement dated January 25, 2023, said that candidates can access their results at the council’s website www.waecgh.org.



The statement added that the subject results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates have been cancelled for the offence of either sending foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with candidates.



In addition, the examination body has also cancelled the entire results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of examination malpractice.



“Cancellation of the subjects results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

“…cancellation of the entire results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of sending mobile phones into examination halls,” part of the statement read.



