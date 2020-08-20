General News

WAEC’s willful negligence cause of exam leakages - NUGS

National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has accused the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) of willful negligence, leading to leakages in the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

“The National Union of Ghana is shocked and disgusted that examination papers continue to leak in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) as a result of the willful negligence of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and wishes to by this medium, call on WAEC and other stakeholders such as the Ghana Education Service (GES) to put in place strict measures to end this spectacle of exam leakages.”



WAEC has initiated investigations into a list of examiners making rounds on social media. The list is said to be a version of an Examiners’ List for the 2020 WASSCE.



It is unclear who is behind the publication of the list but WAEC accepts it is yet to be finalized, describing the development as “unfortunate” and “disturbing”.



It has subsequently apologized to all examiners whose contact details were inadvertently published.



“The Council has initiated investigations into this disturbing development and reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service,” WAEC said in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, on Wednesday, August 19.

It assured the public that there should be no cause for alarm as its processes of ensuring integrity and credibility of the exams have been tried and tested.



“Council wishes to reiterate its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of its examinations and certificates respectively,” the statement assured.



But NUGS in a statement urged WAEC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts aimed at “reversing this worrying trend“.



“The National Union of Ghana Students is, therefore, once again, calling on WAEC, the GES and all other stakeholders to put in place measures to end the leakage of exam papers in the ongoing WASSCE examinations,” the NUGS statement added.

