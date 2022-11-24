1
WAEC to release 2022 WASSCE November 30

Wassce 22 Candidates sitting the WASSCE | File photo

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says the new date for the release of 2022 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for school candidates is November 30, 2022.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, in Accra, cautioned candidates to be on the alert for websites that might announce the release of fake results.

It also cautioned them against persons who would promise to upgrade results for a fee.

“These are all the activities of scammers,” the statement said.

It said WAEC had commenced other post-examination activities, including the processing of results.

The statement said, “also ongoing are investigations into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the examination”.

It, therefore, urged school authorities and candidates invited to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases.

The statement said refusal to honour such invitations shall not preclude the Council from making a final determination on the cases.

