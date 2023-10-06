WAEC to start marking BECE, WASSCE scripts on Monday

Head of Public Relations at the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi

The West African Examinations Council is yet to commence the marking of BECE and WASSCE scripts for this year (2023) as the government has not released funds for this exercise.

According to a graphic.com.gh report, the examination body will, however, start the marking of the scripts from Monday, October 9, 2023.



This was disclosed by the Head of Public Relations at the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi.



John Kapi further shared that the markers met on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, to get familiar with the marking scheme.



"They will finish the coordination on Friday (today) and by Monday, October 9, the actual marking will start," he said.



However, he said the process may not be successful due to a lack of funds from the government.

This situation, he added, has caused a delay in the marking of the scripts, an exercise which should have commenced earlier.



“So, we have started the process, but what we are saying is that if monies are not released, we may not be able to complete it,” he said.



It emerged on Thursday, October 5, that the marking of BECE and WASCCE scripts may be forfeited due to the government's inability to release funds for this exercise.



However, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, assured the leadership of WAEC that funds would be released to them.



BAJ/AE

Watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards