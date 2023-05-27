WAFU Zone B U-20 Women's Cup: We are ready for Ivory Coast – Basigi assures

Coach Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses gaffer Yusif Basigi says his side is ready for the task against Cote D’Ivoire and has assured Ghanaians of victory against the Ivorians in their final group game today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over counterparts Benin in the opening game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 20.



Goals from Maafia Nyame, Mary Amponsah, and Stella Nyamekye were enough for the Princesses who will only need to beat the Ivorians to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.



However, the Ivorians succumbed to a 5-2 defeat to Benin in their first game and will be hoping to make amends against Ghana.



“We are ready and we want to take it game after game. We want to give Ghanaians good football and good results,’’ Basigi told ghanafa.org.

”We don’t have any injury concerns so every player is ready. We have been training to keep in shape. Getting all maximum points will take us top of the group and hopefully we will build on our performance last week. We want to make it to the finals and hopefully win the cup for Ghanaians. I always urge people to come and support the girls because they need it to go far in the competition,”



The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm.



LSN/OGB