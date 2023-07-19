0
WAGMC donates laptops to 75 UG students

UG Laptop Some students with the laptop

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: Ethel, Contributor

As part of the University of Ghana’s 75th Anniversary, the West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC) at a fellowship award donated 75 laptops to 75 students during a short ceremony held at the forecourt of the centre.

The one student one laptop (1S1L) initiative is to enhance students’ learning and development.

This initiative comes after the university noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic that a significant number of students had no laptops, therefore, making participation in virtual classes challenging.

In view of this, the West African Genetic Medicine Centre set out to contribute to this initiative with 40 laptops for forty (45) students but considering the 75th Anniversary of the University of Ghana this year, the centre increased the number of laptops to 75 due to the UG @ 75 theme.

In a speech by the Director of WAGMC, Prof. S. Fiifi Ofori-Acquah, he mentioned that students were invited to write essays to state the importance of the 1S1L.

According to him, most of the students expressed themselves to the amazement of the committee that ensured the fairness in the selection of the winners.

The ceremony witnessed the laptops being handed over to the students present with each student’s name written on the box.

