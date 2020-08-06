General News

WASSCE 2020: Students caught insulting Akufo-Addo will be punished - CHASS

President Akuffo-Addo with some SHS students. File photo

The National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubarkar has revealed that some final year students who were caught on tape insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be punished at the end of the ongoing investigations.

Mr. Abubarkar made this known in an interview with GhanaWeb on Thursday, August 6, 2020, adding that school authorities have stepped up measures to deal with the “handful of students” who are being ungrateful considering the resources that have gone into their education.



“The parents of the students have been invited and they will be meeting the disciplinary committee to discuss the issues. Under normal circumstance, such actions should definitely attract punitive measures to serve as a deterrent to other students.”



The actions by these final year students who are currently writing the exit exams (WASSCE) have been widely condemned.



There have been calls for immediate sanctions against the “disrespectful” students.



But Alhaji Yacoub Abubarkar, in the interview with GhanaWeb said the students’ actions were not expected adding that their utterances may be as a result of having everything at their disposal.



“We actually did not expect such a thing to come out… sometimes when you don’t suffer to acquire certain things the tendency is that you don’t value it until you begin to lose it. Maybe it is because of the way they had everything free throughout, there was no suffering on their part neither did their parents suffer so much as far as education is concerned,” he said.

He added: “At the end of the day when all investigations are done, such students will be given some level of punishment.”



Background



There have been viral videos of some final year students who are the first beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy spewing diatribes against the president for what they term as the failure of teachers to allow them to copy during their Integrated Science paper on Monday, August 3, 2020.



Some students from the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in the Ashanti Region also boycotted the exams on Monday due to the “strict” invigilation at the exams hall.



Videos making rounds on social media confirms that more final year students are involved in the act, with some issuing threats against the government and school authorities.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.