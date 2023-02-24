WASSCE 2022: WAEC releases results of private candidates

The results are available online at www.waecgh.org

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 43,742 candidates who entered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2022 – second series.

The entry figures comprised 20, 164 males and 23, 578 females. 76 of the candidates had visual impairment while two had hearing impairment.



The results of 901 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.



These malpractices, according to WAEC, include bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall, impersonation, collision, seeking external assistance among others.

The withheld results of candidates, WAEC said will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations.



The results are available online at www.waecgh.org.



