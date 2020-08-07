Regional News

WASSCE: Candidates clash with invigilators at Akyem Kukurantumi

The invigilators were attacked by students of Bright SHS

Some candidates of the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination have clashed with invigilators at the Bright Senior High School (SHS) in Akyem Kukurantumi over alleged intimidation.

It took the swift intervention of Armed Police Personnel from Akyem Tafo and some BNI officials to restore calm in the school on Thursday Morning.



According to the students, the special deployment of external invigilators supervising the examination was very strict, disallowing them to even go out to ease themselves.



The students say the situation is affecting them psychologically hence unable to write the exams.



However, A Graphic reporter in koforidua in the Eastern Region, Pacomme Emmanuel was nearly lynched to death.



The sad incident occurred when some journalist in the region went to the school per an information of exams malpractice.

Students in the school who were not happy about the presence of journalist chased them with sticks.



It took the intervention of A taxi driver to rescue the graphic reporter.



The Tafo police command has stormed the school to restore calm.



The reporter has also been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

