General News

WASSCE: Indiscipline exhibited by students disheartening - Africa Education Watch

Final year students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School threatened to boycott the ongoing exams

Executive Director for Education policy think tank, Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, says the conduct of some students in Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School and student from other schools indicates breakdown of moral behavior in schools.

Final year students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Monday threatened to boycott the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) after they accused teachers of being too strict during the supervision of their science paper.



In a video which has gone viral, some of these students accused the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of misleading them and providing them with past questions which were immaterial.



In some schools, students refused to take their meals and threatened to discontinue writing the exams.



Reacting to the actions of these students in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Executive Director for Education policy think tank, Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare says the school forms part of the society and so the action by the students is a reflection of how they act in the society.

According to Executive Director for Education policy think tank, Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, these actions by the students can lead to teacher-student unrest.



Kofi Asare questioned why students who are being catered for free of charge will rely solely on past questions and ignore their books.



The decision to purchase past questions for these students was politicized creating the impression that government is doing everything possible for the “Akufo-Addo graduates” to pass the WASSCE



“This shows the indiscipline students exhibit in school and subsequently the society. How can a student who is not paying fees decide not to learn? It’s sad. This is why some of us were against government decision to purchase past questions for these students”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.