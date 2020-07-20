General News

WASSCE: Make arrangements for pregnant, lactating students – Dr. Adutwum

Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum

The Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has charged Heads of Senior High Schools to make a special arrangement for pregnant and lactating students to take part in the ongoing West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said students in such situations should be encouraged to write the examination without hindrance.



Kasapa FM reported that two lactating students and 7 months old pregnant lady of St. Fidelis Senior High Technical School at Tease in Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region were struggling to properly integrate with their colleagues to prepare to write the final examination due to their awkward situations preventing them from residing in the school.



But speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM morning show Monday, the Deputy Education Minister said “there is no law that bars a lactating or pregnant student from writing exams. In such situations, it has to be dealt with in a case by case basis by the School Authorities. Parents with wards in such situations should immediately see the cchool authorities to discuss with them so that special arrangements are made with WAEC to enable them to write the exams without hindrance” He told host Omansomfo Kwabena Asante.

This year’s WASSCE has been characterized by controversy as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. There have been divided opinion whether or not students must be kept in School to write the exams or the schools be shut down amid increasing cases of coronavirus infections among the students.



In all, 375,737 candidates from 976 schools will be writing the examination at 796 centres throughout the country. Out of the figure, about 188,163 are females, while the remaining 187,573 are males. This is the first batch of Free Senior High School beneficiaries.



Dr. Yaw Adutwum advised the students not to engage in examination malpractices. He also reminded them to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 preventive protocols before, during, and after the exams.

