General News

WASSCE has exposed you - Apaak to government

MP for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak

A Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has indicated that the free Senior High Schools policy has not resulted in an increased enrollment as projected by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The MP who represents the residents of Builsa South Constituency in a statement said the drop in candidates writing the 2020 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is the proof for his claims.



The legislator said the record of figures recorded during the tenure of the NDC was far better compared to what we have witnessed this year even with the implementation of the free SHS policy.



"The total number of candidates increased by 42, 364 from 2016 to 2017. Then from 2017 to 2018, there was an increase of 27, 789. The trend continues from 2018 to 2019 with an increase of 29,095 candidates. However, between 2019 and 2020 there is a drop in the number of candidates by -32,257.”



He said: "This suggests that contrary to the narrative, the FSHS has not resulted in an increased enrollment. In fact, the figures suggest a decline if we go by the number of WASSCE candidates. Year in year out, the number of candidates for WASSCE go up, but figures for 2019 are higher than 2020 by 32, 257.”



Read the full statement below

Drop In Number Candidates For WASSCE 2020 – There has been a decline in the total number of candidates expected to write WASSCE 2020 compared to the year before, 2019.



This suggests that contrary to the narrative, the FSHS has not resulted in an increased enrollment. In fact, the figures suggest a decline if we go by the number of WASSCE candidates. Year in year out, the number of candidates for WASSCE go up, but figures for 2019 are higher than 2020 by 32, 257. See below:



2016: 247, 262 candidates 2017: 289, 210 candidates 2018: 316, 999 candidates 2019: 346, 094 candidates 2020: 313, 837 candidates



The total number of candidates increased by 42, 364 from 2016 to 2017. Then from 2017 to 2018, there was an increase of 27, 789. The trend continues from 2018 to 2019 with an increase of 29,095 candidates. However, between 2019 and 2020 there is a drop in the number of candidates by -32,257



From the trend, its only 2020 that has seen lesser students/candidates (-32, 257) compared to the previous year. This is against the trend, the numbers are usually increasing as is obvious from 2016 to 2019. FSHS should have seen a bigger increase, than the usual trend, not a drop.

What has accounted for this anomaly or deviance in the pattern of increasing numbers is yet to be uncovered. But, in the immediate, it doesn’t support the claim that FSHS has resulted in increased enrollments.



What other factors can explain the drop in the number of candidates if SHS education has been free for the current crop of candidates from year one?



Dr. Clement Apaak M.P. Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on the Education

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.