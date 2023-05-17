WATER to eradicate Yaws, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy in two municipalities

Yaws, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy are said to be the result of poor sanitation and water conditions

The Water in Africa Through Everyday Responsiveness (WATER) has introduced a Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) project to eradicate cases of Yaws, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy from the Akwapim North and South.

The three neglected tropical diseases recorded in the municipalities, are said to be the result of poor sanitation and water conditions available to the citizens as revealed in an investigative assessment conducted by WATER.



The Field Technical Officer for WATER, Frank Kumah, in a stakeholder’s engagement meeting at Aburi, said a total of 48 communities, 13 from the Akwapim North and 35 from the Akwapim South municipalities were assessed.



He observed, that from 2018 to 2022, the communities assessed in Akwapim North Municipality recorded 71 cases of Yaws, three cases of Buruli Ulcer and two cases of leprosy.

To this end Mr. Kumah said WATER in collaboration with Anesvad, selected 16 communities from both municipalities, six from the Akwapim North and 10 from the Akwapim South municipalities to benefit from the WASH project.



He said the project, would drill four boreholes; and three hand pumps, repair five broken boreholes and supply 140 ceramic water filters to households, schools and communities.



He added, that to promote good sanitation and prevent indiscriminate defecation, two public latrines would be built in the two municipalities, one in each municipality as captured in the project plan.