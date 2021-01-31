WGMA commissions six bed maternity block at Oblogo

The commissioning took place on Monday, 18th January 2021

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly has commissioned a six (6) bed maternity block at the Oblogo Health Centre.

The commissioning which took place on Monday, 18th January 2021, was performed jointly by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Hon. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor.



They were assisted by the Chief of Oblogo, Nii Oblogo Lante ll and the Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of the Health Directorate, Madam Cynthia Lamptey.



The DDNS who welcomed the dignitaries to the event expressed their pleasant surprise at the edifice.



She said, ' we requested for a shed and got a whole building.'



Nii Mohammad, Principal Elder of the Oblogo stool also said: "we were happy to be associated with such a beautiful edifice, and while thanking the MP and the Assembly, we humbly request for a Police Station to be built in the community."

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mrs Mercy Quansah Ogoe, in a short address, asked the community to be mindful of the developmental projects in the area and pay their rates accordingly.



Patrick Kumor (MCE), thanked the people of Oblogo for keeping faith with the government by voting in its favour in the last election. He said this is proof that they appreciate all that is being done for them.



He thanked Wakpali Limited, the construction firm and the Municipal Assembly's works team who ensured the completion of the project in record time.



The Member of Parliament (MP), Tina Mensah, recounted projects that have been executed in the Oblogo Electoral Area, from the construction of a culvert, provision of mono and dual desks, a new KG block, a generator set, to the maternity block.



She said, "all these projects have become a reality through the cordial relationship and unity of purpose between the MCE, constituents of Weija-Gbawe and myself."

She assured all present of her resolve to complete all ongoing projects and start new ones.



Tina Mensah (MP) ended by sounding a note of caution to everyone present about the resurgence of COVID 19.



She pleaded with all to observe the protocols rigidly, especially, the wearing of the nose masks.



A pregnant patient thanked the MP and the MCE for the edifice and asked all present to support the two in all their endeavours.



Madam Mary Mensah, Manager of the Oblogo Health Centre, assured the gathering that the management of the facility will exhibit a high sense of maintenance culture.

