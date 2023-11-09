WHO anticipating next pandemic – Africa Reg. Dir

Dr Matshidiso Moeti is with the WHO

The Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, has emphasised the anticipation of the next pandemic.

Dr Moeti revealed this on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, during a media briefing at the ongoing WHO Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) African Parliamentary High-Level Conference on Strengthening Health Security Preparedness in Accra.



Dr Moeti explained that the WHO is actively monitoring and preparing for the possibility of another pandemic.



She pointed to various human activities in recent times, coupled with the emergence of new organisms, as factors raising concern and necessitating a state of alertness regarding a potential pandemic outbreak.

Dr Moeti clarified that the proposed Pandemic Accord is not intended to compromise the sovereignty of nations.



Concerns have been raised by various stakeholders, including Parliamentarians, regarding the potential implications of the accord if Ghana were to sign it and its impact on the nation's sovereignty.



Dr Moeti underscored that the WHO Pandemic Accord primarily aims to reinforce pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response efforts.