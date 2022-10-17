WN/R: Dep Minister applauds Sefwi Wiawso chief for his ‘no galamsey stand’

Benito Owusu-Bio in a handshake with the chief

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry has applauded the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II for his strong stands against illegal small scale mining, popularly known as "Galamsey" in the Western North region.

His comments of applauds comes after the Paramount Chief made his intentions known during the inauguration of Stool Lands Regional office that, regardless of status or position, he will from henceforth not allow any form of small scale mining operations in his region due to the wanton destruction of Lands and waterbodies in the Western North.



The Deputy Minister applauded the Paramount Chief in an interview with the media on the sidelines of his working visit to the Western North Region after inspecting some projects the OASL has undertaken with funds from revenues collected in the Western North Region.



Speaking to the media at one of the sites, Mr Owusu-Bio disclosed that his mission for this inspection was to ensure that the revenues collected have actually been put to good use and also to serve as a source of accountability to the people of Ghana.

The Deputy Minister hoped that more projects will be embarked on and the existing ones will be maintained for the continuous development of the Region.



Some of the projects visited include the Mpomam road, which has been stabilised and scheduled to be tarred with some GHS22,100, a 1 unit KG school block at Bosomoiso and Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School Administration Block, all in the Western North Region.