WN/R: Police chief who shot constable to death was drunk - Report

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A senior police officer who reportedly shot and killed a constable in the Western North Region was drunk at the time of the incident.

This is according to reports by news portal mynewsgh.com, which account is contrary to initial reports that the two had been engaged in an argument at the time the incident took place.

The Ghana Police Service's May 6 statement on the incident confirmed the death and the fact that the accused had been placed in custody while the Inspector-General of Police has dispatched teams to the region.

The mynewsgh.com report also disclosed the name of the accused officer as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Nsiah, head of the Western North Regional Police Intelligence Unit (PIU).

He is alleged to have killed his junior, Constable David Gbati in the Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region on Friday night.

According to multiple reliable sources, ASP Nsiah was not involved in any altercation with his junior officer but discharged the arm mistakenly as a result of being drunk, the report added.

After the shooting, Constable Gbati was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The Constable met his untimely death when he was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation last night… Immediately after the incident, the Inspector General of Police dispatched a team which left Accra last night and arrived in the region in the early hours of today to access the situation and interact with personnel…,” the press release by the service said.



