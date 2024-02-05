WODIF commends Jason Asare for funding education of 11 needy students at KNUST

Emmanuel Jason Asare

Renowned non-partisan civil organization, World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) has commended Emmanuel Jason Asare highly for his exceptional benevolence to his mates.

The final year Human Resources (HR) student at the KNUST School of Business (KSB), has made headlines for his commendable act of philanthropy.



The WODIF governor has paid the academic fees for 11 financially challenged students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the 2023/2024 academic year.



He paid a total sum of GH¢ 20,000 to clear outstanding arrears for some of the beneficiaries from previous academic years.



He said the noble gesture aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by these students, allowing them to continue their academic journey without financial stress.



It was the school that made the gesture known on their social media platforms where they saluted Emmanuel for his selflessness.

A release signed by WODIF’s Superintendent General His Holistic Imperious Viscount, Isaac RocksonMr Isaac Rockson said “The World Diplomatic Federation has recognized the hard work of Asare when he was younger at Junior High through Senior High to the Tertiary level.



“This has been his trademark. He has contributed so much towards societal development He has an intense love for charity.”



The release added “WODIF has monitored his works over the years at a point accorded him a prestigious honour as a Student Union leader and governor in Ghana.



“We believe he learnt this trait from his father Frank Agyei. It is high time the affluent in society impart to their children the tenets of giving to support the needy in society to help people going through various forms of challenges.



“The youth of today should role model him and do the same.”