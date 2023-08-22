WOFASEM Motors donates food and generous amounts to three orphanages, Nsawam Female Prison

WOFASEM Motors donating to the Nsawam Female Prison

WOFASEM Motors, a renowned automobile company, has once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to society by donating a significant amount of food and undisclosed funds to four orphanage homes in Ghana. This act of philanthropy aims to alleviate the challenges faced by these vulnerable children and provide them with a better future.

The generous donation made by WOFASEM Motors included essential food items, such as bags of rice, soft drinks, insecticide sprays, toiletries, bags of Maize, gallons of Oil, sanitary products, cooking oil, canned goods, and other non-perishable items. Additionally, the company also contributed undisclosed amounts of money to each orphanage home, ensuring that they have the necessary resources to meet the children’s needs.



The institutions that benefited from this act of kindness are the Nsawam Medium Security Female Ward and three orphanages namely, the Up And Shine Foundation at Kwakyerekrom, Freedom house foundation at Adeiso Road Fianko and Eye of the Lord Orphanage at Adoagyiri all in the Eastern Region of Ghana. These organizations have been working tirelessly to provide a safe and nurturing environment for orphaned and abandoned children in Ghana. However, due to financial constraints, they often face challenges in meeting the basic needs of the children under their care.



Speaking about the donation, Mr. Dominic Sem, the CEO of WOFASEM Motors, expressed his commitment to supporting the community and helping those in need. He stated, “We believe that every child deserves a chance at a bright future, regardless of their circumstances. By supporting these orphanage homes, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of these children and inspire others to do the same.”



The representatives of the orphanage homes and management of the Nsawam Medium Security Female Ward were overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the donation from WOFASEM Motors. They expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the company’s generosity, emphasizing the significant impact it will have on the children’s lives. The funds will be utilized to improve the facilities, provide educational materials, and cover other essential expenses.

This act of philanthropy by WOFASEM Motors is not the first of its kind. The company has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community through various initiatives, including educational scholarships, healthcare support, and environmental conservation projects. Their commitment to corporate social responsibility has earned them respect and admiration from both the public and industry peers.



The donation made by WOFASEM Motors to these three orphanage homes is a testament to their unwavering dedication to making a positive difference in society. It serves as an inspiration for other companies and individuals to contribute to the well-being of vulnerable communities.







As the children at these orphanage homes and the inmates of the prison receive the much-needed support from WOFASEM Motors, it is hoped that their lives will be positively impacted, and they will be empowered to pursue their dreams and aspirations.