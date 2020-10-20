WOMEC, Kpone Health directorate sensitizes community on coronavirus

The event was aimed at educating residents on the dangers associated with the coronavirus

Residents of MTN-Sentuo, a slum in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality near the Kpone landfill site have been sensitized to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and not to stigmatize infected persons.

The one-day sensitization program was organized by Women, Media, and Change (WOMEC) in collaboration with the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate, and Plan International.



Residents also received 1,000 pieces of face masks for children and adults, 6 Veronica buckets, gallons of liquid soaps, and 42 rolls of tissues.



The event which was aimed at educating residents on the dangers associated with the coronavirus and the best way to curb its spread in the community was on the theme:“COVID 19 is real! Together let's kick it out”.



Mrs. Charity Binka, Executive Director of WOMEC, stated that the Non- Governmental Organisation had since its inception advocated for the voice of women, children, and the vulnerable to be heard by the public through the effective use of the media, gender training, research, and publications.



Mrs. Binka said WOMEC had contributed immensely to the containment of the coronavirus through its community engagement programs, adding that, Plan International and Global Affairs Canada had been supportive in its initiatives.

According to the Executive Director, the second phase of WOMEC’s outdoor project in 2021, would be a three-year gender-based empowerment mentorship program for adolescents in the first, and second cycle schools.



Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Dankwah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, revealed that 277 people in the Municipality had tested positive to COVID-19 out of a total of 4,967 residents tested.



“As it stands now we have only 11 active cases, ”she stated and called on residents to adhere strictly to the health protocols to help kick the virus out of the country.



Mrs. Regina Dede Amanqwa, Assemblymember for the area, expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders and asked for more of such sensitization programmes to raise awareness on the virus.