WR REGSEC promises enhanced security in Western Region

The Regional REGSEC has promised GHC10,000 for information leading to the arrest of some criminals

The Western Regional Security Council (REGSE), has appealed to the public to volunteer information to the Police and report any suspicious character of criminal intent, in order to help fight crime in the Region.

Also, the Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC), Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and District Security Council (DISEC); must come out with comprehensive and proactive measures to deal decisively with crime.



A statement signed by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, stressed the need for cooperation among the general public to help combat crime in the Region.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has experienced three reported armed robbery incidence, which left one person dead and two others with gunshot wounds.



He said the Regional Security Council shared in the grief and difficult moments of the victims especially the bereaved families.

Already, the Police together with other sister security agencies were working around the clock in order to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous crime.



“In the coming days and months, a number of measures would be implemented for the security and safety of all and sundry,” he added.



Meanwhile, an amount of GHC10,000.00 has been promised by REGSEC for information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits in the murder of Mr Charles Kwakye at Amanful a suburb of Takoradi.



The Minister also urged residents to go about their normal daily activities as Police increased visibility, intensify random Police checks on motorbikes, vehicles and passengers on all roads as well as regular patrols by joint Police and Military Personnel.