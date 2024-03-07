Wa MCE advocates CSM prevention at Independence Day parade

One of the schools that participated in the parade in Wa

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, has called on the people of the municipality to be wary of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) and take precautionary measures against contracting the disease.

He described the disease as deadly and urged people to be careful and mindful so as not to contract it.



Mr. Moomin made the call during the parade of the municipal edition of the 67th Independence Day celebration at Charia in the Wa Municipality.



"I wish to urge our citizens to be wary of the devastating impact of CSM —cerebrospinal meningitis," he said.



He indicated that the disease affects every part of the region, unlike previously, when it used to be prevalent in areas stretching across Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa, and Nandom, referred to as the meningitis belt.



He noted that four people had been killed by the disease, and urged the people to adhere to precautionary advice to stay healthy.

"Let us sleep in well-ventilated rooms, avoid overcrowded places, drink more water, and eat nutritious meals to stay healthy, as healthy people are a healthy nation," he stated.



The theme for this year's Independence Day celebration was "Our Democracy, Our Pride."



Commenting on the theme, Moomen Yussif, the Upper West Free Senior High School (FSHS) Coordinator, in an interview with Info Radio at the parade grounds, called for unity among the Ghanaian people as the country heads to the polls in December 2024.



He said the country's independence and democracy have been sustained over the years due to the high tolerance rate among the people, which he said should be upheld.



Mr. Yussif intimated that the 2024 general elections should be the most peaceful election ever witnessed in the country, especially because two northern brothers, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, were leading the two major political parties into the elections.

He urged for decorum and the avoidance of political insults during the campaign period.



Present at the event were the Municipal Coordinating Director, Pogna Fati Koray; the Municipal Education Director, Sophia Dumah; some heads of security agencies and government institutions; political parties; workers unions; and significant others.



32 schools participated in the parade, and after a successful parade, Wa Islamic Senior High School was adjudged the overall best school, with Jamiat Al-Hidaya Girls and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School coming in second and third, respectively.



For the Junior High School (JHS) category, Charia R/C JHS C, Ancilla JHS, and ASWAJ Islamic JHS were adjudged first, second, and third, respectively.



For the primary school category, Charia R/C Primary A came first, with Gbegruu M/A Primary and Bomandi Preparatory following, respectively.