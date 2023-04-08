Wa: Suspected goat thief stoned to death

Ghana Police Service logo

Nana Hamdan, a suspected goat thief, is said to have been stoned to death in Sombo, Wa Municipality.

The 23-year-old male was allegedly caught in the process and requested to return the stolen goat, but he refused.



An irate mob then attacked him and allegedly stoned him to death.



He was apprehended by a group of young enraged people who devised a plot to apprehend individuals who had constantly stolen from them.



Nhyiraba Rex Kobi Antieku, reporting on the event on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, claimed the Police arrived late to the scene.



The deceased is reported to have stolen the goat after leaving his motorbike parked in the woods.



However, luck escaped him when irate residents apprehended him and allegedly stoned him to death.

According to reports, the attackers tied him to the goat and stoned him.



In the process, the goat also died.



The deceased’s body was eventually recovered by the police.



The attackers also set fire to his motorbike.



He was later buried according to Islamic customs.



Other locals who spoke on the condition of anonymity stated the young man was a well-known robber who had been urged to halt his illegal behaviour but refused.